Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Shares Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 61.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,814 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned about 0.07% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $22.44 on Friday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.43 and a 52 week high of $22.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.69.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.38). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $130.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.06 million. On average, research analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PDM shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 price target on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. DA Davidson lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

