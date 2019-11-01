Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.04.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DOC. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, insider John T. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bradley D. Page acquired 4,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.27 per share, with a total value of $74,779.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $262,750 in the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 280.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DOC traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $18.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,445,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,890. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $15.18 and a 12-month high of $19.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.74 and a 200-day moving average of $17.75.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $94.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.92 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 2nd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.19%.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

