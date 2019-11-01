Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Photronics were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLAB. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Photronics in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Photronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Photronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Photronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Photronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Photronics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PLAB opened at $11.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.56. Photronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $12.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $843.32 million, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $138.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Photronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

PLAB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Northland Securities set a $15.00 price objective on Photronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

In other news, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,981,583. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher J. Progler sold 12,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $130,483.47. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,204.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,843 shares of company stock worth $668,561 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.