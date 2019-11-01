Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Short Interest Down 10.4% in October

Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,920,000 shares, a decline of 10.4% from the September 15th total of 3,260,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 482,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.

PSXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $56.50 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.90.

Get Phillips 66 Partners alerts:

In related news, Director Phillip David Bairrington bought 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.11 per share, with a total value of $31,943.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,626 shares in the company, valued at $553,720.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 184,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,096,000 after buying an additional 10,397 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners during the second quarter worth about $948,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 43.7% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 461,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,792,000 after acquiring an additional 140,499 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 18.6% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 192,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,510,000 after acquiring an additional 30,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSXP traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $55.89. 388,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,872. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Phillips 66 Partners has a 1-year low of $40.76 and a 1-year high of $59.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.865 per share. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. This is a boost from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. Phillips 66 Partners’s payout ratio is presently 85.50%.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.