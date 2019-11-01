PEUGEOT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) Lifted to Buy at Commerzbank

PEUGEOT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) was upgraded by Commerzbank from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PUGOY. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PEUGEOT SA/ADR in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PEUGEOT SA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded PEUGEOT SA/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of PUGOY stock opened at $25.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.37. PEUGEOT SA/ADR has a 52 week low of $19.46 and a 52 week high of $30.19. The company has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.37.

Peugeot SA manufactures automobiles and light commercial vehicles. It produces motorbikes, scooters, hydraulic engines, vehicle components and provides after sales service. The Peugeot operates through the following business segments: Peugeot Citroen DS Automotive, Opel Vauxhall Automotive, Automotive Equipment and Finance.

