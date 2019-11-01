Peugeot (OTCMKTS:PEUGF) Receives Daily Media Impact Score of -1.50

News articles about Peugeot (OTCMKTS:PEUGF) have trended somewhat negative on Friday, according to InfoTrie. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Peugeot earned a daily sentiment score of -1.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Peugeot in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

PEUGF stock opened at $29.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.24. Peugeot has a 1 year low of $20.43 and a 1 year high of $29.34.

Peugeot SA engages in automotive, automotive equipment, and finance businesses in Europe, Eurasia, China and South-Asia, India Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company's Automotive segment designs, manufactures, and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, Vauxhall, and DS brands.

