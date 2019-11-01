Pettee Investors Inc. Sells 94 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Pettee Investors Inc. lowered its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank raised Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $123.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.33.

Shares of Kimberly Clark stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 585,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,437. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43. The company has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.55. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1-year low of $103.42 and a 1-year high of $143.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.54.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 93,800.00% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Achal Agarwal sold 8,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total value of $1,248,106.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,965,868.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 26,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $3,788,861.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,805.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,620 shares of company stock valued at $5,695,649 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

