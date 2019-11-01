Pettee Investors Inc. Sells 400 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Pettee Investors Inc. lowered its position in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up about 1.2% of Pettee Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,916,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,764,503,000 after acquiring an additional 193,682 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,706,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,805,622,000 after acquiring an additional 339,310 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.3% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,451,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,469,675,000 after acquiring an additional 20,045 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 43,397.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,953,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $672,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 10.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,535,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $577,501,000 after acquiring an additional 244,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total value of $1,528,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,723,570.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Cafferillo sold 9,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.95, for a total value of $2,506,987.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,489.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,418 shares of company stock valued at $5,666,549 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SPGI traded up $1.19 on Friday, reaching $259.19. The company had a trading volume of 422,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,176. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $249.79 and its 200-day moving average is $237.90. The stock has a market cap of $63.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. S&P Global Inc has a 52 week low of $156.68 and a 52 week high of $269.57.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 448.14% and a net margin of 32.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded S&P Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on S&P Global from $301.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on S&P Global to $266.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.42.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

