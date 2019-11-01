PERSIMMON/ADR (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PERSIMMON/ADR (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Persimmon plc designs, develops and builds residential housing. It operates primarily under brand name Persimmon Homes which offers studio apartments and family homes. The Charles Church brand provides premium homes. The Space4 brand engaged in timber frame manufacturing and Westbury Partnership deals. Persimmon plc is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom. “

Get PERSIMMON/ADR alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised PERSIMMON/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Shares of PERSIMMON/ADR stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.26. 8,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,649. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.06 and a 200 day moving average of $52.34. PERSIMMON/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $44.33 and a fifty-two week high of $67.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.83.

PERSIMMON/ADR Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PERSIMMON/ADR (PSMMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PERSIMMON/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PERSIMMON/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.