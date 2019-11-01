PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.14% of PerkinElmer worth $12,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in PerkinElmer by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 95,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Searle & CO. grew its position in PerkinElmer by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 34,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $532,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in PerkinElmer by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 149,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,741,000 after purchasing an additional 15,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG grew its position in PerkinElmer by 164.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 503,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,865,000 after purchasing an additional 312,857 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on PKI. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $101.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of PerkinElmer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $104.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. PerkinElmer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.11.

In related news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $165,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer stock opened at $85.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.83 and a 12 month high of $103.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.29.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $706.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. PerkinElmer’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.76%.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

