Perceptive Advisors Llc Acquires 2,300,000 Shares of Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX) Stock

Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX) major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 2,300,000 shares of Agile Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,185,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Perceptive Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Agile Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, October 28th, Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 3,815,349 shares of Agile Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total transaction of $1,945,827.99.

NASDAQ:AGRX opened at $1.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.27. Agile Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $1.70.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts predict that Agile Therapeutics Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AGRX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair upgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group set a $3.00 target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.75.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,254,180 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 120,403 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 129.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,732,648 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 978,672 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 450,180 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 32,911 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 169,226 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 36,212 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 2,219.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,538 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 73,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.77% of the company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch, which completed Phase III clinical trials.

Featured Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.