Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Short Interest Update

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,600 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the September 15th total of 100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research firms recently commented on PEBO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:PEBO opened at $32.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.83. Peoples Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.35 and a 52 week high of $35.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $683.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $52.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.52%.

In related news, Director George W. Broughton sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $98,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,429 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,755.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEBO. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 4.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 27.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 20,485 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 25.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 14,135 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the second quarter worth $5,788,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the second quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

