Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:PAG traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.74. 2,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,590. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.97. Penske Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.49 and a fifty-two week high of $51.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.96%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PAG. ValuEngine cut Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Penske Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Penske Automotive Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

In related news, EVP Shane M. Spradlin sold 2,500 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total transaction of $121,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,226.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 5,000 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $246,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,507. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

