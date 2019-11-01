PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 47.03%. The company had revenue of $130.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.99. 933,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,824. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $17.88 and a 12 month high of $23.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.40 and its 200-day moving average is $21.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 94.47%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PMT. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America began coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.88.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

