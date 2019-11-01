PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.26, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $436.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.20 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 16.34%.

Shares of NYSE PFSI traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.01. The stock had a trading volume of 777,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,374. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.38. PennyMac Financial Services has a 1-year low of $19.24 and a 1-year high of $33.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.88.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PFSI shares. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine lowered PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PennyMac Financial Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.40.

In other news, Director Anne Mccallion sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $313,700.00. Also, insider Stanford L. Kurland sold 45,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $1,271,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 175,000 shares of company stock worth $5,279,550 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

