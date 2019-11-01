Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) Short Interest Down 14.8% in October

Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,330,000 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the September 15th total of 12,120,000 shares. Currently, 9.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

In related news, Director David A. Handler purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.68 per share, with a total value of $530,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 169,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,003,301.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Saul Reibstein purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.30 per share, for a total transaction of $51,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PENN. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. 99.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PENN opened at $21.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.59. Penn National Gaming has a twelve month low of $16.72 and a twelve month high of $26.45.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Union Gaming Research raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.74.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

