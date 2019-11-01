Pelham Capital Ltd. Sells 342,600 Shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

Pelham Capital Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,241,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342,600 shares during the quarter. Hilton Hotels makes up 23.4% of Pelham Capital Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Pelham Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $208,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 21.6% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels during the second quarter worth about $25,262,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 85.3% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels during the second quarter worth about $2,012,000. Finally, Natixis raised its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 79.4% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 274,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,877,000 after acquiring an additional 121,711 shares during the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Hilton Hotels from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Cleveland Research downgraded Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hilton Hotels from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Hilton Hotels in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Nomura lowered their price objective on Hilton Hotels from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.65.

HLT stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 871,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,173. The company has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.08. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $65.64 and a 12 month high of $101.14.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Hilton Hotels had a return on equity of 972.97% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Hilton Hotels’s payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

Hilton Hotels Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

