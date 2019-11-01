Peel Hunt Reaffirms Reduce Rating for Hiscox (LON:HSX)

Hiscox (LON:HSX)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating reissued by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

HSX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,750 ($22.87) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,581 ($20.66) to GBX 1,487 ($19.43) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,629 ($21.29) to GBX 1,666 ($21.77) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,572.18 ($20.54).

Shares of LON HSX opened at GBX 1,489 ($19.46) on Friday. Hiscox has a twelve month low of GBX 1,411 ($18.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,795 ($23.45). The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,586.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,637.61.

In other Hiscox news, insider Bronek E. Masojada sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,575 ($20.58), for a total transaction of £590,625 ($771,756.17). Also, insider Richard Watson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,585 ($20.71), for a total value of £158,500 ($207,108.32). In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,900 shares of company stock worth $140,948,900.

About Hiscox

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art and collectibles, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

