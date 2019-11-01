Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,590,000 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the September 15th total of 7,800,000 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 988,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.7 days.

Shares of NYSE:PEB traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.34. 1,286,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,093,041. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $25.45 and a 1 year high of $37.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.24). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $423.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 106.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.04%.

Several research analysts recently commented on PEB shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BTIG Research lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.25.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 266.7% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 35.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 24.4% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

