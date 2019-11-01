Peak Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PKPH) Shares Up 17.7%

Peak Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS:PKPH)’s stock price shot up 17.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.02 and last traded at $0.02, 13,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 30% from the average session volume of 18,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.03.

Peak Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PKPH)

Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a bio­pharmaceutical and nutraceutical company in the United States. The company focuses to develop, manufacture, market, and sell medicinal products based on extracts from hemp. It is involved in the development of over-the-counter, THC­free, hemp based products for human market for the prevention and alleviation of symptoms associated with inflammatory and auto-immune diseases.

