Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Shares Gap Down to $10.53

Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.55, but opened at $10.53. Peabody Energy shares last traded at $10.23, with a volume of 76,704 shares traded.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BTU. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Peabody Energy from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Peabody Energy to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Peabody Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Peabody Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.24.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 29th. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.41%.

In related news, major shareholder International L.P. Elliott acquired 9,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $176,319.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 709,698 shares of company stock valued at $12,952,796 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Peabody Energy by 19.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,485,145 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $59,892,000 after buying an additional 411,200 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Peabody Energy by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,504,916 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $36,268,000 after buying an additional 19,124 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy in the second quarter valued at about $30,293,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Peabody Energy by 11.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 868,814 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $20,939,000 after buying an additional 87,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Peabody Energy by 23.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 769,288 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $11,322,000 after buying an additional 146,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

About Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.