PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Sets New 52-Week High at $16.54

PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.54 and last traded at $16.47, with a volume of 6275 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.45.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PDF Solutions in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.17.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.84 million, a P/E ratio of -68.75 and a beta of 1.25.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $21.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in PDF Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $638,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in PDF Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its position in PDF Solutions by 41.9% during the second quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 1,118,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,680,000 after purchasing an additional 330,529 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in PDF Solutions by 3.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 164.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 28,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

About PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS)

PDF Solutions, Inc provides hardware, software, and intellectual property products to integrated circuit (IC) vendors in the United States, China, Taiwan, Germany, and internationally. It offers Exensio platform, which consists of Exensio-Yield that collects and stores yield data in an analysis-ready database, which enables product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Exensio-Control, which provides fault detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Exensio-Test that offers data collection and analysis capability; Exensio Characterization, which encapsulates test structure analysis functionality of electrical and in-line inspection data from CV test chips and design-for-inspection DFI on-chip instruments; and Exensio ALPS that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link all device data, including fabrication and characterization data from every step of the product life cycle.

