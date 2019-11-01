PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) Downgraded by TheStreet

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PCSB. ValuEngine cut PCSB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub raised PCSB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.

NASDAQ PCSB opened at $20.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.24 and a 200-day moving average of $19.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.06 million, a P/E ratio of 38.58 and a beta of 0.36. PCSB Financial has a 52 week low of $18.40 and a 52 week high of $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.76 million during the quarter. PCSB Financial had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 14.68%.

In related news, VP Scott Nogles acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.93 per share, with a total value of $37,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in PCSB Financial during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PCSB Financial by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of PCSB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in PCSB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in PCSB Financial by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 54.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCSB Financial Company Profile

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. Its deposits products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit.

