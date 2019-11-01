Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT Raised to $135.00

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $127.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on Paypal and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $129.00 target price on Paypal and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Paypal from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Paypal from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Paypal from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $123.10.

Shares of Paypal stock opened at $104.10 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $123.29 billion, a PE ratio of 58.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.96. Paypal has a 12 month low of $75.47 and a 12 month high of $121.48.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 14.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Paypal will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.46, for a total transaction of $575,261.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,845 shares in the company, valued at $11,265,488.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total value of $3,212,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 487,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,160,754.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,814 shares of company stock worth $11,368,303. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Paypal by 3.6% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,638 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. raised its holdings in Paypal by 0.6% during the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 49,802 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,159,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp raised its holdings in Paypal by 2.9% during the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 180,725 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,721,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Paypal by 1.3% during the third quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,632 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,002,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Paypal by 5.0% during the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

