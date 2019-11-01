Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by Cabot Wealth Management Inc.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,952 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $3,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Paycom Software by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 404.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PAYC. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software to $230.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.00.

NYSE PAYC opened at $211.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 97.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38. Paycom Software Inc has a one year low of $107.46 and a one year high of $259.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $210.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.59.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.46 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 40.64%. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 25,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.84, for a total value of $5,821,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

