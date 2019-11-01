PAXEX Trading Down 26.1% Over Last 7 Days (PAXEX)

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded 151.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 1st. One PAXEX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex. Over the last week, PAXEX has traded 26.1% lower against the US dollar. PAXEX has a market cap of $3,247.00 and $1.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Axe (AXE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00007530 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000974 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About PAXEX

PAXEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 13th, 2018. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. PAXEX’s official website is www.paxexcoin.com. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc.

PAXEX Coin Trading

PAXEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAXEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAXEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

