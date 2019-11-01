Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

PEGI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Pattern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Pattern Energy Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Raymond James set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Pattern Energy Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Pattern Energy Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Pattern Energy Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pattern Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.85.

NASDAQ PEGI traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $27.80. The company had a trading volume of 654,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,523. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.37. Pattern Energy Group has a 12 month low of $17.52 and a 12 month high of $28.50.

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.11). Pattern Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $135.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pattern Energy Group will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 47,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 38,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pattern Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Pattern Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. 81.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pattern Energy Group

Pattern Energy Group Inc operates as an integrated renewable energy company. The company operates in two segments, Operating Business and Development Business. The Operating Business segment holds interest in 24 renewable energy projects with an operating capacity that totals approximately 4 gigawatts located in the United States, Canada, and Japan.

