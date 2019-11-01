Patriot Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VSS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 43.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.62. The stock had a trading volume of 264 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,076. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $90.89 and a 1 year high of $107.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.31.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

