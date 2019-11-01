Patriot Investment Management Inc. Has $34.28 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.7% of Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $34,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,462,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,067,502,000 after acquiring an additional 204,944 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,365,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,610,000 after purchasing an additional 382,301 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,919,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,948,000 after purchasing an additional 855,411 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,231,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,013,000 after purchasing an additional 76,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,453,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,760,000 after purchasing an additional 75,477 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BIV traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.75. The stock had a trading volume of 49,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,575. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $79.35 and a one year high of $89.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.40.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

