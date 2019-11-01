Patriot Investment Management Inc. Has $1.08 Million Stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $90,000.

Shares of IGE traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.13. The stock had a trading volume of 67,370 shares. iShares North American Natural Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $30.59 and a 12 month high of $38.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.66.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

