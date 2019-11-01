Patriot Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,810 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cabana LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13,620.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cabana LLC now owns 650,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,115,000 after acquiring an additional 645,733 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,575,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,057,000 after buying an additional 199,964 shares in the last quarter. Miura Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $17,423,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $9,895,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 933,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,912,000 after buying an additional 77,652 shares in the last quarter.

DVY traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.08. 4,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,422. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $84.62 and a 52-week high of $103.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.47.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

