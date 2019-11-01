Patriot Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 135,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 19,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 211,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VXUS traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.82. 38,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,306,832. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.90. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $45.59 and a twelve month high of $53.73.

