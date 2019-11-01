Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) Given Outperform Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a C$51.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PKI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Parkland Fuel from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Parkland Fuel from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. CIBC lifted their target price on Parkland Fuel from C$48.00 to C$49.50 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Parkland Fuel from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$49.79.
TSE PKI traded down C$0.22 on Wednesday, reaching C$43.75. 653,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$43.86 and a 200-day moving average price of C$42.39. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25. Parkland Fuel has a 12 month low of C$31.59 and a 12 month high of C$47.36.
In other news, Director Timothy Hogarth sold 15,000 shares of Parkland Fuel stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.04, for a total value of C$690,672.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 268,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,364,778.50. Also, Senior Officer Colin Peter Kilty sold 17,394 shares of Parkland Fuel stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.80, for a total value of C$240,012.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,252 shares in the company, valued at C$445,032.45. Insiders sold a total of 37,494 shares of company stock worth $1,149,985 over the last quarter.
Parkland Fuel Company Profile
Parkland Fuel Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada and the United States. The company's Retail segment supplies and supports a network of 1,855 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Pioneer, Chevron, and Race Trac, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/Marché Express brand.
Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland Fuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.