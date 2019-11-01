Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) Given Outperform Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a C$51.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PKI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Parkland Fuel from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Parkland Fuel from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. CIBC lifted their target price on Parkland Fuel from C$48.00 to C$49.50 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Parkland Fuel from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$49.79.

Get Parkland Fuel alerts:

TSE PKI traded down C$0.22 on Wednesday, reaching C$43.75. 653,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$43.86 and a 200-day moving average price of C$42.39. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25. Parkland Fuel has a 12 month low of C$31.59 and a 12 month high of C$47.36.

Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.48 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Parkland Fuel will post 1.7823861 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy Hogarth sold 15,000 shares of Parkland Fuel stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.04, for a total value of C$690,672.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 268,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,364,778.50. Also, Senior Officer Colin Peter Kilty sold 17,394 shares of Parkland Fuel stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.80, for a total value of C$240,012.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,252 shares in the company, valued at C$445,032.45. Insiders sold a total of 37,494 shares of company stock worth $1,149,985 over the last quarter.

Parkland Fuel Company Profile

Parkland Fuel Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada and the United States. The company's Retail segment supplies and supports a network of 1,855 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Pioneer, Chevron, and Race Trac, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/Marché Express brand.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland Fuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.