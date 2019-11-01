Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.10-10.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.79.

PH stock traded up $12.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $195.90. 1,662,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,583. The company has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $180.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Parker-Hannifin has a 52 week low of $140.82 and a 52 week high of $196.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.12. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 29.70%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PH. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $186.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $179.18.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 32,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.68, for a total transaction of $5,801,454.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,520,199.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer A. Parmentier sold 4,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total transaction of $759,558.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,097,289.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,234 shares of company stock valued at $10,722,479. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

