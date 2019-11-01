Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Cuts Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 230,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,048 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF comprises 6.0% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $11,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 22,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 69.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 692.3% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XSLV traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.53. 3,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,432. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $40.62 and a 52 week high of $50.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.15.

