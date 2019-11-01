Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Buys 1,373 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,430 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for 0.3% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.2% during the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in American Express by 2.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its position in American Express by 1.0% during the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 8,544 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in American Express by 0.7% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,708 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its position in American Express by 0.9% during the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXP traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,193,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,201,966. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.14. The company has a market cap of $96.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. American Express has a 1 year low of $89.05 and a 1 year high of $129.34.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.68% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a 0.39000 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. American Express’s payout ratio is 23.47%.

In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.39, for a total transaction of $284,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,801.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total value of $1,774,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,619,732.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,820 shares of company stock valued at $3,039,511. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer set a $126.00 price objective on American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $140.00 price objective on American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Express from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on American Express from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.96.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

