Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 169.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 14,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 8,976 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 91,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 83,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,673,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 182,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 415,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,062,000 after acquiring an additional 55,323 shares in the last quarter. 79.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $359,410.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,494.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $39,124.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,191.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,193 shares of company stock valued at $712,206 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GILD stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.64. The company had a trading volume of 434,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,998,455. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.22. The company has a market cap of $80.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.06. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.32 and a twelve month high of $72.90.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 37.50%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $75.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.27.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

