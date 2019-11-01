P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of P H Glatfelter from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. P H Glatfelter has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.67.

Shares of GLT traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,912. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.22 and its 200-day moving average is $15.34. P H Glatfelter has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $18.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.71, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. P H Glatfelter had a negative net margin of 6.13% and a positive return on equity of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.66 million. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that P H Glatfelter will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. P H Glatfelter’s payout ratio is presently 247.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of P H Glatfelter during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of P H Glatfelter during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of P H Glatfelter by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,733 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of P H Glatfelter during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of P H Glatfelter during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 95.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

P H Glatfelter Company Profile

P. H. Glatfelter Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. The company's Composite Fibers business unit offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, transport and transmission, wipes, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

