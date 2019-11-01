P.A.W. Capital Corp Has $673,000 Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

P.A.W. Capital Corp lowered its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,953,000. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,941,000. South Texas Money Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 645,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $546,873.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,783,245.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

MRK stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.63. The stock had a trading volume of 344,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,866,837. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.12 and a 1-year high of $87.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $217.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.45.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.27. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 47.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Societe Generale set a $105.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.13.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

