P.A.W. Capital Corp Has $3.14 Million Stock Position in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX)

P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its stake in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,003 shares during the period. Marchex makes up approximately 3.9% of P.A.W. Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. P.A.W. Capital Corp owned 2.32% of Marchex worth $3,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Marchex by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Marchex during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marchex by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 625,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 10,009 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Marchex by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 103,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 11,044 shares during the period. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new position in shares of Marchex during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. 56.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCHX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.83.

Shares of Marchex stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.31. 2,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,858. The company has a market cap of $142.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.17 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.11. Marchex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $5.57.

In other news, major shareholder Long Only Value Fund Edenbrook bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.26 per share, for a total transaction of $65,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $83,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 353,970 shares of company stock valued at $819,161 in the last quarter. 18.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; Marchex Omnichannel Analytics Cloud products, such as Marchex Search Analytics, a product for search marketers that drive phone calls from search campaigns, as well as Marchex Display and Video Analytics, a product for marketers that buy digital display advertising; Marchex Site Analytics, a product for marketers that can drive phone calls from Websites; and Marchex Social Analytics, a product for marketers that buy social media advertising.

