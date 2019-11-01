Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) Shares Bought by Chicago Equity Partners LLC

Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,010 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned 0.12% of Outfront Media worth $4,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OUT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Outfront Media during the second quarter valued at about $54,299,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Outfront Media by 52.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,805,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,363,000 after buying an additional 961,351 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Outfront Media by 212.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,400,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,121,000 after buying an additional 952,323 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Outfront Media by 101.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,616,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,678,000 after buying an additional 812,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Outfront Media by 23.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,600,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,869,000 after buying an additional 675,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on OUT. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Outfront Media in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outfront Media from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Imperial Capital upped their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.48.

NYSE OUT opened at $26.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.07. Outfront Media Inc has a 52-week low of $16.81 and a 52-week high of $28.42.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $459.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.73 million. Outfront Media had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 9.45%. Outfront Media’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Outfront Media Inc will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.98%.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

See Also: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.