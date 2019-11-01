Osram Licht AG (FRA:OSR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Osram Licht AG (FRA:OSR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €36.78 ($42.77).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OSR shares. Metzler set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on Osram Licht and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on Osram Licht and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Independent Research set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on Osram Licht and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on Osram Licht and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on Osram Licht and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

Shares of OSR opened at €40.00 ($46.51) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €39.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €33.32. Osram Licht has a 52-week low of €54.80 ($63.72) and a 52-week high of €79.42 ($92.35).

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Specialty Lighting, and Lighting Solutions & Systems. The company manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications, as well as infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lighting for plants.

