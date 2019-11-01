ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) Issues Earnings Results

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $69.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.43 million. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 8.16% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS.

Shares of ORBC stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,347,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,945. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. ORBCOMM has a one year low of $3.58 and a one year high of $10.47. The firm has a market cap of $374.84 million, a PE ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.06.

In other news, CFO Constantine Milcos acquired 15,000 shares of ORBCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $78,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,926.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ORBC shares. BidaskClub lowered ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

