Orange (EPA:ORA) PT Set at €16.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Orange (EPA:ORA) has been assigned a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ORA. Barclays set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on Orange and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.50 ($18.02) price target on Orange and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €16.60 ($19.30) price target on Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.50 ($19.19) price target on Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €16.48 ($19.17).

Get Orange alerts:

Orange stock opened at €14.44 ($16.79) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €14.41. Orange has a fifty-two week low of €13.31 ($15.48) and a fifty-two week high of €15.80 ($18.37).

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.