Oppenheimer Weighs in on Sensata Technologies Holding PLC’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:ST)

Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2019 earnings estimates for Sensata Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $3.54 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.68. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sensata Technologies’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ST. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.48.

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock opened at $51.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.73. Sensata Technologies has a 1 year low of $40.78 and a 1 year high of $52.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.41.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The firm had revenue of $849.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 10.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 166,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,179,000 after purchasing an additional 15,733 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 22.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.5% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 83,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $368,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Steven Beringhause sold 26,483 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $1,341,099.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Chawla sold 9,006 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $470,293.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,155 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,589 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

