Oppenheimer Weighs in on Expedia Group Inc’s Q3 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) – Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for Expedia Group in a report released on Monday, October 28th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly now forecasts that the online travel company will post earnings of $3.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.51. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on EXPE. SunTrust Banks set a $188.00 target price on Expedia Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Standpoint Research began coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Expedia Group to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.76.

Shares of EXPE opened at $136.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Expedia Group has a one year low of $108.11 and a one year high of $144.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.27.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,335,351 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,640,972,000 after acquiring an additional 268,465 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,509,627 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,265,066,000 after buying an additional 1,545,373 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,223,670 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,093,995,000 after buying an additional 407,604 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1,704.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,557,410 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $739,303,000 after buying an additional 5,249,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,990,930 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $264,853,000 after buying an additional 68,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $430,749.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,978,554.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lance A. Soliday sold 2,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total transaction of $348,481.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,591.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,246 shares of company stock worth $15,309,453. Company insiders own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

