Oppenheimer Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Tuerkcan now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.61) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.48). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Seattle Genetics’ FY2020 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.08 EPS.

Get Seattle Genetics alerts:

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $213.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.85 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 21.01% and a negative net margin of 37.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SGEN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Seattle Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seattle Genetics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.73.

Shares of Seattle Genetics stock opened at $107.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of -65.09 and a beta of 1.95. Seattle Genetics has a 12 month low of $51.50 and a 12 month high of $108.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.30.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Seattle Genetics by 5.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 3.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 0.3% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 69,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 333.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 7.4% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 6,836 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $500,463.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,951 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $2,119,502.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 192,859 shares of company stock valued at $14,734,342. 33.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Seattle Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seattle Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.