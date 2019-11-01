Oppenheimer Increases Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target to $192.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $178.00 to $192.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.40% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on GPN. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Global Payments from $188.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wedbush upped their target price on Global Payments from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Nomura upped their target price on Global Payments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Global Payments from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.97.
Shares of GPN traded up $3.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $172.35. 2,101,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,574,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $94.81 and a 12-month high of $175.95. The company has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $161.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.22.
In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 10,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.27, for a total transaction of $1,924,464.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,110,353.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total value of $97,932.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,633,489.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,410 shares of company stock valued at $5,672,260. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 130.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.
About Global Payments
Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.
