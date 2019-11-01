Oppenheimer Increases Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target to $192.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $178.00 to $192.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GPN. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Global Payments from $188.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wedbush upped their target price on Global Payments from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Nomura upped their target price on Global Payments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Global Payments from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.97.

Shares of GPN traded up $3.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $172.35. 2,101,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,574,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $94.81 and a 12-month high of $175.95. The company has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $161.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.22.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. Global Payments had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Global Payments will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 10,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.27, for a total transaction of $1,924,464.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,110,353.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total value of $97,932.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,633,489.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,410 shares of company stock valued at $5,672,260. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 130.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

