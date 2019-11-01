Oppenheimer Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Apple in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer analyst A. Uerkwitz now forecasts that the iPhone maker will post earnings per share of $4.68 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.64. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Apple’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.35 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $3.39 EPS.

AAPL has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. New Street Research set a $155.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. HSBC set a $190.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Apple from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.78.

Apple stock traded up $7.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $255.82. The stock had a trading volume of 37,737,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,668,279. Apple has a 12 month low of $142.00 and a 12 month high of $255.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,099.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 52.13% and a net margin of 21.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.91 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.26, for a total transaction of $917,178.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,607,132.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total value of $54,668,037.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 428,264 shares of company stock worth $90,909,405. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Apple by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,318 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in Apple by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 2,245.0% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Apple by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 565 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 58.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

