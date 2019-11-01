OP Coin Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (OPC)

OP Coin (CURRENCY:OPC) traded down 26.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. One OP Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Over the last seven days, OP Coin has traded down 21.5% against the US dollar. OP Coin has a market capitalization of $4,858.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of OP Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00035398 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00068105 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001219 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00090009 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,201.83 or 1.00251952 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002198 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000504 BTC.

About OP Coin

OP Coin (OPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. OP Coin’s total supply is 2,473,656,069 coins and its circulating supply is 1,858,984,784 coins. OP Coin’s official website is opcoin.info . OP Coin’s official Twitter account is @OPCoin.official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OP Coin is /r/OPCoin_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

OP Coin Coin Trading

OP Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OP Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OP Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OP Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

